Campusano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Campusano had started seven of the last eight games while frequently being included in the lineup alongside Gary Sanchez, with one serving as the designated hitter while the other handled catching duties. However, with the Padres bringing in Garrett Cooper and Ji-Man Choi at the trade deadline, opportunities for both Campusano and Sanchez to occupy the DH spot will likely become more scarce moving forward. The two will now have to fight for playing time behind the dish, with Sanchez getting the nod Wednesday.