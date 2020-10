Campusano was charged with felony marijuana possession in his home state of Georgia on Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Campusano was pulled over in the early morning and found with 79 grams (2.8 ounces) of marijuana in his car. Georgia law dictates that possession of more than one ounce of marijuana is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. What exactly will happen with Campusano, and how exactly his baseball career will be affected, remains to be seen.