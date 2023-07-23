Campusano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Campusano will head to the bench for the series finale after he started behind the plate three of the past four games while going 5-for-15 with a home run, four RBI and two additional runs during that stretch. Now that he's healthy again after missing just over two months while recovering from thumb surgery, Campusano could end up displacing Gary Sanchez as the Friars' preferred option behind the plate. Sanchez has slugged nine home runs since joining the Padres in late May, but he's batting a woeful .193 in 42 games with the club.