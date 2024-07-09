Campusano isn't in the Padres' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Tuesday will mark the third time Campusano has missed a start behind the plate since being activated from the injured list Friday. Kyle Higashioka, who has been on a hot streak recently, will once again start at catcher and bat ninth.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Officially activated•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Returning from IL•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Hitting injured list•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Absent from starting nine•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Scratched due to left thumb injury•