Campusano was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist sprain, retroactive to Sept. 5.
Any injury at this point puts the rest of the season in jeopardy, though the Padres have not ruled out a return for Campusano before the end of the month. Former Mariners closer Taylor Williams was recalled in a corresponding move, so San Diego will be rolling with two catchers again, at least until Francisco Mejia (thumb) is ready.
