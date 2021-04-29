Campusano won't start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks and was optioned to the alternate training site.

The 22-year-old was penciled in to start behind the plate in Wednesday's series finale, but he'll instead head to the alternate site with Austin Nola (finger) returning from the injured list. Campusano worked as San Diego's secondary catcher for the first month of the season and went 3-for-34 with four walks, one RBI and 11 strikeouts in 11 appearances. He figures to remain at the alternate site while Nola and Victor Caratini remain healthy.