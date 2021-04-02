Georgia prosecutors dropped felony marijuana possession charges against Campusano on Friday due to a lack of probable cause for the traffic stop that led to his October arrest, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Campusano was pulled over in the early morning and found with 79 grams (2.8 ounces) of marijuana in his car. The offense is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison in Georgia but results in a much lighter sentence in other parts of the country. In Camupasano's case, it won't result in any punishment at all. Campusano will remain as the Padres' backup catcher in the short term, but he'll likely head to the minors once Austin Nola (finger) gets healthy.