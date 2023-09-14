Campusano went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

Campusano has been productive in September, going 11-for-32 (.344) with 10 RBI over 10 contests. The catcher has seen an increased role since Gary Sanchez suffered a season-ending wrist fracture last week. Campusano is up to six homers, 24 RBI, 22 runs scored and a .305/.343/.481 slash line through 41 games this season, and he should see a majority of the workload behind the dish for the remainder of the campaign.