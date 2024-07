Campusano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Since being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Campusano has started in just one of the Friars' ensuing five games. He appears to have slid behind Kyle Higashioka on the depth chart at catcher, though both backstops will be out of the lineup Wednesday while No. 3 option Brett Sullivan gets the nod behind the dish.