Campusano has been impressive while training at the Padres' alternate site, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Campusano was included in the Padres' player pool after slashing .325/.396/.509 and winning co-MVP honors in the California League last season. Per Cassavell, the 21-year-old has been "red-hot" at the alternate site, hitting multiple "loud" home runs and strengthening his status as the team's catcher of the future. While Campusano wasn't expected to arrive in the big leagues until 2021, there is an outside chance that he could be called upon to help out the big-league club this season given the struggles of both Austin Hedges and Francisco Mejia (thumb) so far in 2020.