Campusano went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Giants.

Campusano notched his third multi-hit game of 2024 and launched his first homer of the campaign. The long ball came as part of a five-run first inning, plating Manny Machado and Ha-Seong Kim. Campusano is tied for the team lead in hits (9) and trails only Machado and Jake Cronenworth in RBI's (7) across 23 at-bats.