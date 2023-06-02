San Diego transferred Campusano (thumb) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list on Friday.
Campusano underwent surgery May 12 to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and had already been ruled out through at least mid-July. Alfonso Rivas will take over the vacated 40-man roster spot.
