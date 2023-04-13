site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Luis Campusano: Not in lineup Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Campusano is not in the lineup Thursday against the Brewers.
Campusano has out-hit Austin Nola in the early going and should be able to carve out more playing time if that continues, but Nola is starting at catcher and batting ninth for the Padres in this one.
