Campusano's injured left thumb is still in a soft cast, and it isn't known when the backstop will resume playing catch, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Campusano landed on the 10-day injured list April 17 as a result of spraining his thumb while catching a bullpen session. Though X-rays came back negative, the Padres are being cautious and waiting until the thumb is close to 100 percent before allowing Campusano to resume catching, according to manager Bob Melvin. Campusano is eligible to come off the IL on April 27, but it appears unlikely that he'll be ready to return by then.