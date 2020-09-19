According to Padres manager Jayce Tingler, Campusano (wrist) is "a little behind" the return schedules of recently-activated Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer (finger), Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Tingler did not set a target date for Campusano's return, though it's worth nothing that the other players he mentioned have since been activated. That could mean that Campusano has a chance to rejoin the club before the end of the regular season, though it would be wise to wait until a more concrete update is provided before making such an assumption. With Francisco Mejia optioned to the team's alternate training site Saturday, Campusano could have a spot on the active roster as the Padres' third catcher if he is able to make it back on the field before the end of the season.