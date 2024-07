The Padres reinstated Campusano (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

A bruised thumb has kept Campusano on the IL since June 22, though he's managed to go 2-for-15 with four RBI in four rehab games at Single-A. He'll take a seat Friday while Kyle Higashioka catches for Randy Vasquez, but Campusano is slated to return behind the plate Sunday.