Campusano was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Campusano spent a week with the major-league club, and he went 1-for-12 with a run, an RBI and two strikeouts over four games. He'll likely see more consistent playing time in the minors and should be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Padres need catching depth.
