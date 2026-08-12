Padres' Luis Campusano: Powers Padres in blowout win

Campusano went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Brewers.

Campusano launched San Diego's third homer off Kyle Harrison, taking the left-hander deep for a two-run shot in the fifth inning for his fifth long ball of the season. He added singles in each of his next two at-bats, with one driving in another run to cap his three-RBI performance. Campusano has been swinging a hot bat lately, collecting 14 hits over his last 10 games. He owns an impressive .311 average and .410 OBP on the season, though his .250 expected average suggests some negative regression could be coming.