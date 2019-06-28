Padres' Luis Campusano: Raking in High-A
Campusano is slashing .326/.398/.515 through High-A Lake Elsinore through 227 at-bats.
The 20-year-old backstop posted a pedestrian .710 OPS in Low-A last season, but he's taken a big step forward offensively with the Storm, as his .326 average currently leads the California League, and he's also mashed eight homers in 62 games. Perhaps most impressively, he's posted a 28:33 BB:K, which has contributed to the stellar .398 on-base percentage. He's also a well-regarded defender, so Campusano has become an all-around standout prospect in his third professional season.
