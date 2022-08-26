Campusano was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Campusano has been in the minors since the start of May but will rejoin the active roster to provide depth behind primary catcher Austin Nola after Jorge Alfaro (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Campusano hit .083 with a run, an RBI and two strikeouts over four big-league games earlier in the year.
