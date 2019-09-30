Padres' Luis Campusano: Removed from Arizona Fall League
Campusano has been removed from Peoria's roster in the Arizona Fall League.
Campusano struggled in four games with Peoria, going 1-for-13 with six strikeouts. No reason has been given for the 21-year-old's removal from the roster. Campusano was the co-MVP of the California League this season, hitting .325 with 15 home runs in 109 games with Lake Elsinore.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Scuffling in Arizona Fall League•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Slated for Arizona Fall League•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Named California League co-MVP•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Raking in High-A•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Beginning season in California League•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Heads to minor-league DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...