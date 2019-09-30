Campusano has been removed from Peoria's roster in the Arizona Fall League.

Campusano struggled in four games with Peoria, going 1-for-13 with six strikeouts. No reason has been given for the 21-year-old's removal from the roster. Campusano was the co-MVP of the California League this season, hitting .325 with 15 home runs in 109 games with Lake Elsinore.

