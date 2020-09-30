The Padres reinstated Campusano (wrist) from the 10-day injured list and included him on the 28-man roster for the team's wild-card series with the Cardinals that begins Wednesday.
He'll serve as the Padres' No. 3 catcher behind Austin Nola and Jason Castro during the three-game series. Campusano appeared in one game before being shut down in early September with a sprained left wrist, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run in that contest.
