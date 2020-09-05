Campusano was originally scheduled to start Saturday against Oakland but was scratched with left hand soreness.
Campusano earned his first career callup Friday and hit a solo homer in his big-league debut. He'll have to wait at least a bit to follow that performance up, though there's been no indication that his injury is a long-term issue.
