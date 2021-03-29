Campusano will open the season on the big-league roster while Austin Nola (finger) heads to the injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nola's injury isn't expected to keep him out long, and Campusano will be stuck behind Victor Caratini during his time on the roster, so he might not get the chance to make more than two or three starts before being sent back to the minors. Campusano could surface from time to time this season whenever Nola or Caratini get hurt, but he's probably not yet ready to make a significant impact, as his one-game debut last season represents his only appearance to date above the High-A level.