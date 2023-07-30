Campusano will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

After calling up Brett Sullivan from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday to provide the team with a third catcher, the Padres look set to include both Campusano and Gary Sanchez in the lineup simultaneously on a more frequent basis, with one starting at designated hitter and the other starting behind the plate. Campusano will pick up his sixth consecutive start Sunday, while Sanchez sticks in the lineup for a fifth straight game.