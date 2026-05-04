Padres' Luis Campusano: Sitting again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campusano is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Giants on Monday.
Campusano was seeing more playing time toward the tail end of April, but he will take a seat for a second consecutive game while Freddy Fermin serves behind home plate and bats eighth. Campusano is slashing .300/.352/.620 with three home runs and 10 RBI across 54 plate appearances this season.
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