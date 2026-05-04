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Campusano is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Giants on Monday.

Campusano was seeing more playing time toward the tail end of April, but he will take a seat for a second consecutive game while Freddy Fermin serves behind home plate and bats eighth. Campusano is slashing .300/.352/.620 with three home runs and 10 RBI across 54 plate appearances this season.

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