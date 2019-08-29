Campusano will play for Peoria in the Arizona Fall League, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Campusano, the 2019 California League co-MVP, has put together a .325/.396/.512 slash line with 15 homers and 81 RBI in 109 games with High-A Lake Elsinore this season. The assignment to the AFL will allow him to further hone his skills among many of the other top prospects in baseball.