Padres' Luis Campusano: Sparks rally with homer

Campusano went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Campusano has gone 5-for-11 over five games since he returned from a fractured toe, but his homer Wednesday was his first extra-base hit in that span. The catcher is now batting .317 with a 1.022 OPS, four homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven doubles across 23 contests. He looks to be the Padres' primary backstop at this time, serving in the starting role over Rodolfo Duran while Freddy Fermin (head) is out.