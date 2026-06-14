Padres' Luis Campusano: Still awaiting rehab stint

Campusano (toe) continues to rehab in Arizona but hasn't yet been scheduled for a minor-league rehab assignment, per MLB.com.

Campusano has now been out over a month after fracturing a toe on his left foot in early May. The backstop has been catching pitches and swinging pain-free since late May, but San Diego hasn't yet sent him out on a rehab assignment. Fellow backstop Freddy Fermin exited Saturday's contest against Baltimore after being hit by a warmup pitch near the back of the head, so the only healthy catcher on San Diego's 26-man roster at the moment is Rodolfo Duran.