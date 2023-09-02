Campusano went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

Campusano has logged multiple hits in consecutive games for the second time this season. The backup catcher has maintained a .311/.351/.505 slash line with 15 RBI, 18 runs scored, five home runs and five doubles over 111 plate appearances. While Campusano is hitting well, Gary Sanchez batted .250 with six homers over 19 games in August and is unlikely to slip out of the starting role behind the dish.