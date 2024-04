Campusano went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to St. Louis.

Campusano submitted his third three-hit game of the young campaign, pushing himself into an eight-way tie for the second most hits in MLB (12). The 25-year-old is well on his way to proving that his .319 average in 2023 wasn't a flash in the pan. Instead, he's slashing .400/.400/.600 and with a 3.3 percent strikeout rate in 30 at-bats.