Campusano went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 11-9 win over the Rockies.

Campusano has provided at least one RBI in eight of his last 11 games, knocking in 14 runs over that span. The catcher's third-inning blast put the Padres ahead for good in this contest. He's up to seven long balls, 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and six doubles while slashing .307/.344/.487 through 45 contests. He should continue to see a majority of the playing time behind the dish for the remainder of the season.