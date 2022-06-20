Voit went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's loss against the Rockies.

Voit took Antonio Senzatela deep in the second inning to give the Padres a short lived lead. He later came around to score on an Austin Nola homer in the eighth. Voit had a slow start to the year, but has picked things up in June with eight multi-hit affairs in 19 games this month. The first baseman is on a three-game hitting streak and has raised his season batting average to .245.