Machado (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado continues to nurse a strained right hip flexor and will sit Sunday for the fourth straight game. The 31-year-old appeared as a pinch hitter in the first of those absences Thursday but otherwise hasn't seen game action since he suffered the injury Wednesday. Donovan Solano is receiving another start at the hot corner in the series finale against Arizona.