Padres' Manny Machado: Another multi-hit performance

Machado went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Pirates.

Machado's night was bookended by a pair of doubles in the first and 11th frames. The third baseman added a two-RBI single in the eighth frame, though he also committed a key error that helped the Pirates mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning. Machado is one of the hottest hitters in baseball at the moment, evidenced by his 11-game hitting streak during which he's notched eight multi-hit games and gone 23-for-49 (.469) with six homers, six doubles, 12 RBI and a stolen base.