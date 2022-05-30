Machado (elbow) will bat second and play third base Monday against the Cardinals.
Machado missed the last two games with tennis elbow, but the Padres said he'd be able to return Monday and he will indeed do so. That's great news for San Diego, as he's hitting an excellent .357/.438/.583 on the year, adding eight homers and seven steals.
