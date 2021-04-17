Machado was dealing with low-back tightness and shoulder discomfort in the ninth inning of Friday's loss to the Dodgers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Machado tweaked his back during his at-bat in the ninth inning and was shaken up once again after he stole second base in the same inning. Although he was able to remain in the game, he'll be examined by team doctors ahead of Saturday's contest. If Machado is forced to miss any time, Ha-Seong Kim could fill in at third base for the Padres.