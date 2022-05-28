Machado's off day Saturday against the Pirates is more than merely a rest day, as he's dealing with an unspecified minor ailment, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's difficult to predict how much time Machado will miss until more information comes out regarding his injury, though the initial framing doesn't paint it as the type of problem which could require a trip to the injured list. Ha-Seong Kim will move to third base Saturday, with Sandy Alcantara starting at shortstop, an arrangement the Padres could return to if Machado is forced to miss more than one game.