Machado went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Rockies.

Machado got in on the Padres' rout of the Rockies early with a base hit and run scored in the first inning and later hit a two-run home run to put San Diego up 10-5. The home run was his 31st of the season and seventh in the month of September. With his two hits Sunday, Machado has reached base safely in 10 straight games, during which he is batting .355 with three home runs, 10 RBI and nine runs scored.