Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a strikeout as the Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 Wednesday.

Machado went back-to-back with Jake Cronenworth in the first against Los Angeles starter Trevor Bauer and later added a key insurance run after scoring on a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The performance was a nice rebound from Tuesday's four strikeout showing and Machado is now slashing .258/.338/.464.