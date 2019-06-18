Padres' Manny Machado: Blasts 14th homer
Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in the Padres' 2-0 victory over the Brewers on Monday.
The 26-year-old recorded his 14th long ball of the season with a third-inning solo shot off Jhoulys Chacin to provide one of his team's two runs for the game. He also added his 11th two-bagger of the year to give him a fourth multi-hit effort in his last five games. The hot streak has boosted Machado's slash line up to .264/.346/.464 through 265 at-bats.
