Machado went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in a 5-4 loss Thursday against St. Louis.

Machado reached safely in each of his last three plate appearances, including his 30th homer of the season in the eighth. The stolen base was his eighth of the season and first since May 20. He's reached base safely in six straight contests, going 6-for-21 with two homers four RBI and four walks in that span.