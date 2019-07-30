Padres' Manny Machado: Blasts solo home run
Machado went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 8-5 loss to the Orioles on Tuesday.
Machado increased the San Diego lead to 2-0 with a first-inning shot off Tom Eshelman. It was the 27-year-old's sixth homer in his last 17 games since the All-Star Break, and he is 23-for-69 over that stretch. Machado has connected for 26 homers and 67 RBI in 400 at-bats this season, and now holds a .278/.348/.515 slash line.
