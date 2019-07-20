Padres' Manny Machado: Blasts two-run home run

Machado went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 loss against the Cubs on Friday.

This was Machado's fourth multi-hit game in his last seven contests since the All-Star break. During that stretch, Machado has four home runs and six RBI. With 24 homers already, Machado is well on his way to his fifth straight 30-home run season. He is hitting .271 with 39 extra-base hits, 64 RBI, 56 runs and two steals in 361 at-bats this season.