Padres' Manny Machado: Blasts two-run home run
Machado went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 loss against the Cubs on Friday.
This was Machado's fourth multi-hit game in his last seven contests since the All-Star break. During that stretch, Machado has four home runs and six RBI. With 24 homers already, Machado is well on his way to his fifth straight 30-home run season. He is hitting .271 with 39 extra-base hits, 64 RBI, 56 runs and two steals in 361 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal