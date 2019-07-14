Padres' Manny Machado: Blasts two solo shots

Machado went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Braves.

Machado got the Padres on the board with the first of his homers in the second inning, and then briefly sparked a rally with another blast in the tenth inning off Braves closer Luke Jackson. The third baseman is up to 23 homers, 61 RBI and 55 runs scored in 89 games this season, and he's hit three homers in 10 at-bats to start the second half of the season.