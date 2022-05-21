Machado went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in an 8-7 victory over the Giants on Friday.

Machado singled and scored in the third inning, singled and stole second in the fifth and doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th for his fourth three-hit game of the season. The 29-year-old is in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak though he hasn't homered since May 7, only recording two extra-base hits during the 13-game stretch. His .363/.437/.568 line remains among the best in the league while Machado's seven thefts rank 10th.