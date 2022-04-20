Machado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds.
The start to Tuesday's game was eerily similar to Monday's; Machado turned an early deficit into a lead with a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning. Machado is on a tear to open the season, slashing .365/.411/.635. He's tied for fourth in MLB with eight extra-base hits.
