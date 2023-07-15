Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Friday in an 8-3 victory versus the Phillies.

Machado had been swinging a hot stick entering the All-Star break, and he carried over that momentum in the second half, swatting a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning. It was his seventh homer in his past nine games after the veteran third baseman went deep just nine times over his first 66 contests of the campaign. During the nine-game power surge, Machado is slashing .389/.463/1.000 and has knocked in 17 runs while scoring 11 times.