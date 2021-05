Manager Jayce Tingler said that Machado (shoulder) will hit prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers and could possibly be available off the bench depending on how he feels, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

While Machado will be absent from the Friars' starting nine for the fifth consecutive game, Tingler's update indicates that the star third baseman could return to the lineup as soon as Wednesday assuming all goes well with his Tuesday hitting session.