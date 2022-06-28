Machado (ankle) is expected to return to the San Diego lineup or be available off the bench in Tuesday's game in Arizona, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Machado hasn't played since June 19 due to a sprained left ankle, but rather than placing the 29-year-old on the 10-day injured list, the Padres have chosen to evaluate him on a day-by-day basis. Though Jeff Passan of ESPN.com relayed Sunday that Machado hadn't even resumed running the bases since suffering the injury, Lin's report suggests that the five-time All-Star may have been able to take a step forward in the recovery process during his workout Monday. Clarity on Machado's status should come in the hours leading up to Tuesday's 9:40 p.m. ET opening pitch, when the Padres will reveal their lineup for the series opener.